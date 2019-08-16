Toyota to expand HINO trucks assembly plant in Kenya

Toyota Kenya targets to expand its market share for the locally assembled HINO trucks in Kenya and East Africa.

Currently, the markets stand at 2.3 percent with Toyota Kenya targeting to hit about 15 per cent in the next five years.

HINO division general manager Omar Osogo said the brand is good and strong to satisfactorily meet the commercial vehicle demand of companies.

In Kenya, commercial vehicles currently take up to 53 per cent of the total motor industry in terms of market size.

To meet the demand, Osogo said they are partnering with various industries to ensure they are supplied with strong, durable and fuel-efficient trucks.

HINO Kenya, the commercial vehicle division of Toyota Kenya and the distributors of HINO trucks and buses recently handed over new 13 trucks to United Millers and Kisumu Concrete Products Limited. A truck cost Sh3.6million.

Toyota Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel said their widespread the distribution network, genuine spare parts, and superb after-sales service has given it the edge over its competitors in service delivery.

“Our trucking technology that guides our trucks’ design philosophy of quality, durability, and reliability ensure that our trucks offer legendary fuel economy and powerful driving performance at competitive prices that are pocket-friendly,” Reel said.

HINO has carefully selected truck models from a vast range that suit the requirements of the country in which they will operate with the HINO 300 series and HINO 500 series is popular in the Kenyan market.

“Our confidence in the durability and efficiency of our trucks stems from the fact that HINO trucks are built with genuine parts and offer a warranty of 100,000KM or 24/36 months for the HINO 500 FC and HINO 300 respectively,” Reel said.

He said the HINO Kenya’s presence in the market means that HINO understands the Kenyan terrain hence their strong and hardy trucks that get the job done.

The trucks, Reel said, are famed for their long-lasting dependability with engines designed for high power with superb fuel efficiency.

The handover saw the two companies bolster their transport fleet with additional HINO trucks from HINO Kenya, the commercial vehicle division and the distributor of the trucks and buses of Toyota Kenya.

United Millers director Kamal Shah and Kisumu Concrete Products Limited Director Lalji Rabadia hailed the partnership they have enjoyed with Toyota Kenya over the years saying it has contributed to the success of the companies.

“The fact that we have been able to maintain a good working relationship with Toyota Kenya is a clear pointer to the levels of success our partnership has achieved,” Kamal said.

He said the HINO trucks have offered them powerful, economical and reliable services over the years and that is why their position as our logistics partner has been assured all through.

“We are a company that is committed to providing high-quality products that meet the internationally recognised standards, specification, and practices,” Rabadia said.

He said HINO trucks are known the world over for their quality, durability and reliability which has made them the bestselling Japanese trucks across the globe.