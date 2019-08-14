Redundant Telkom staff to be considered in Airtel merger

Some of 575 employees of Telkom Kenya who will lose their jobs by end of this month will be accommodated in the new planned merger with Airtel Kenya.

In a statement, Telkom Kenya said it intends to advertise and interview the affected employees for positions in the combined entity and its outsourced partners.

"Engagement of these employees will be guided by the combined entity’s recruitment criteria as well as the mapped positions therein," the statement said.

Telkom Kenya issued a one-month notice of redundancy, with effect from July 31, 2019, to its employees, informing them of the intention to terminate the employment of approximately 575 of its staff complement, on account of redundancy, as a result of the transaction.

On February 8, 2019, Telkom Kenya Limited and Airtel Networks Kenya Limited, announced the signing of a binding agreement to combine their respective mobile, enterprise and carrier services businesses in Kenya into Airtel to be renamed Airtel-Telkom.

This is expected to enhance its range, quality products and improve services to the market.

The merger expected to be completed before the end of the year now awaits a nod from the Competition Authority of Kenya.