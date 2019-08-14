Data firm to boost Kenya's digital economy

Salix Data Africa, an ICT solutions company yesterday launched their company in Kenya which will help firms such as effectively manage their data.

The firms parent company, Salix Data Inc., based in America has in the last 20 years worked with over 2,500 companies including some of the largest healthcare providers to enhance their performance.

This is through workflow automation, business process outsourcing (BPO), litigation support and conversion of data.

Speaking at the launch event, Robert Mugo,Director Shared Services at the ICT Authority said the government welcomes firms such as Salix to assist in harmonization of data in the public and private sector.

“We are seeking to reduce paper based transactions and move to digital platforms,” said Mugo.

Platforms such as eCitizen, KRA website have seen the government move from paper based transactions with citizens accessing government services such as driving license renewals, passport application through their smart devices.

This has seen a 300 per cent revenue growth in immigration, 100 per cent in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and 50 per cent in the National Transport and Safety Authority.

Currently, plans are underway to merge all documents used for identification through Huduma Namba which will reduce the number of documents required for service delivery from both government and non-government service providers.

Salix has seen tremendous opportunities in Kenya to partner with local organizations including Government, private sector, civil society and academia to power the country’s digital transformation especially in the Big Four Agenda areas.