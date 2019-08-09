Portland Cement withdraws notice sacking all employees

Troubled East African Portland Cement has withdrawn notice sacking all employees.

''We make reference an announcement on the notice on intended restructuring and staff rationalisation issued on August 7. We wish to bring to your attention that the said notice has been withdrawn," the firm's Acting managing director said in a notice Friday.

He added that fresh replacement notice on intended restructuring and rationalisation, shall be circulated in due course.

EAPCC had on Thursday announced plans to send home all of its employees in its new restructuring plan.

A letter from acting managing director to employees revealed the financial strain at the firm which is now incurring a daily loss of Sh8 million.

According to the letter, the company’s market share has reduced in the past three years, impacting negatively on sales and subsequent profitability.

In the letter, acting MD Stephen Kyalo Nthei said the firm is faced with the need to restructure its operations, which will include a staff rationalisation programme to balance the institution's running costs and levels of productivity.

"This process will, unfortunately, render jobs redundant. In the spirit of fairness and in regard of the service rendered by the affected staff, this exercise will be dome within the provisions of Section 40 of Employment Act," Nthei said.