Close

DIET

Poor food choices driving up obesity among employees- study

In Summary
  • Google for instance spends an average of $20 per employee per day on food or $80 million per year
by BY STAR REPORTER
Kenya
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Eating a vegetarian diet isn't always healthy and some may increase the risk of heart disease./DAILY MAIL
Eating a vegetarian diet isn't always healthy and some may increase the risk of heart disease./DAILY MAIL

Unhealthy foods while at work is slowing productivity while driving up nutritional diseases among employees.

The study by British Journal of Health Psychology shows that, food has a direct impact on cognitive performance, which is why a poor decision at lunch can derail an entire afternoon.

‘’Unhealthy lunch options tend to be cheaper and faster than healthy alternatives, making them all the more alluring in the middle of a busy workday,’’ the study said.

Within the study, 230 participants reported their food consumption, mood, and behaviors over a period of 13 days. Afterwards, researchers examined the way people’s food choices influenced their daily experiences.

Most participants working for medium size firms reported feeling dizzy or sleepy an hour or two after lunch break. At least 147 out of 188 of them buy food from nearby joints.

The survey also found out that employees from firms that have strict food eating guidelines and involve nutritionists in the kind of food eaten during lunch break were more active.

The study concluded managements must control food choices for their employees for them to see productivity results they anticipate.

This perhaps explains why blue chip tech firms in the Silicon Valley are spending an arm and a leg to provide nutritional lunch for their employees.

Google for instance spends an average of $20 per employee per day on food or $80 million per year.

According to Harvard Business Review, although it is expensive, feeding employees gobs of goodies is almost expected in Silicon Valley. Twitter and Facebook also boast impressive free kitchens on their campuses.

Apptivate Africa, the owner of M-Kula eating app estimates that Kenyan firms spends 10 times lower on employees’ lunch compared to that of Google, an average of Sh200.

Poor food choice by workers cutting productivity by 20%

Managements must control food choices for employees for them to see productivity.
Business
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY STAR REPORTER
Kenya
02 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Treasury praises KRA for improved collection
    1d ago Kenya

  2. Equity Bank profits grow nine per cent on digital effect
    21h ago Kenya

  3. New accounting standard cuts Safaricom’s 2019 profits
    1d ago Kenya

  4. Telkom Kenya to sack 575 employees in Airtel merger- CEO
    1d ago Kenya

  5. Somaliland to boost Kenya's miraa exports
    3d ago Markets

Latest Videos