Heritage Insurance unveils telematics insurance solution

In Summary

•Telematics is a branch of information technology that deals with the transmission of computerized information over long distances.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
Kenya
23 July 2019 - 05:00
Heritage Insurance Managing director Godfrey Kioi with Stanlib East Africa regional director James Maratha during a media briefing and giving state of Insight on the state of business in Kenya and Africa on September 10.
Image: ENOS TECHE

Heritage Insurance Kenya will today launch the first ever mass-market telematics insurance solution at Liberty House,Nairobi.

Telematics is a branch of information technology that deals with the transmission of computerized information over long distances.

Vehicle telematics is the application of such systems to road vehicles using a wide range of telematics devices and mobile phone technology.

 

This technology uses mobile-like connectivity to enable robust, accurate driver journey scoring that rewards and encourages positive driving safe behavior, streamlining the sector’s claims processing issue whilst providing reduced insurance costs for safe drivers through premium cashback.

While telematics is cemented in the developed economy, progressive economies in Africa are on the cusp of its adoption.

In South Africa, telematics technology used to track vehicles is already highly advanced and widely used, almost rivaling advanced nations.

Heritage Insurance Kenya becomes the first insurance firm in Kenya to get into mass-market full underwriting-based motor insurance powered by telematics.

