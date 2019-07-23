Arrests of top officals halt activities at Treasury

Activities at the Ministry of National Treasury came to a halt yesterday after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji the ordered arrest of two top officials over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

The two, Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge are accused of inflating a commercial loan for the construction of the two dams in Kerio Valley by Sh17 billion.

The National Treasury manages national economic policy, prepares the government’s annual budget, and manages the national government’s public finances.

These functions give CS Treasury and in his official absence PS executive role to sign approve payments to state agencies and counties.

Their arrests yesterday, therefore, means, no payment was made to the beneficial entity. Either of their thumbs are needed to permit transactions in the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis).

The system has inbuilt checks and balances to ensure the segregation of duties such that no single user carries out an end-to-end transaction.

The approval hierarchy ensures security, accountability, checks, and balances and leaves audit trails at every point of action.