Kitui beekeepers to get Sh75M World Bank aid

Kitui apiculture farmers will benefit from a Sh75 million grant to boost honey production.

Addressing Kitui Apiculture Cooperative members at the Kitui Agricultural Training Centre ( ATC), Governor Charity Ngilu said the aid will significantly boost the county's honey production sector.

The World Bank committed the funds to aid the development of the apiculture value chain, including the setting up of a honey processing plant to process and package honey across the county.

"We are going to produce other honey products like soap, wine, lotions among others," she said.

She urged farmers to unite so as to benefit from services and honey processing equipment offered by the County administration.

County chief officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Livestock development James Songolo said the ban on Charcoal was a great milestone for the county as trees were key to the honey production process.

Kenya produces only 20,000 metric tonnes of honey while its consumption is 100,000 metric tonnes.

County Government is training farmers on modern ways of honey production and equipping them with the necessary equipment to produce quality honey.