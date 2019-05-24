NEW APPOINTMENT

Veteran Senegalese banker to head Ecobank Kenya

Travaly began his career in the mining sector in Guinea.

He joined Ecobank in 2001 as the corporate bank head at Ecobank Senegal.

Togolese bank Ecobank Group has announced the appointment of Cheick Travaly as Managing Director of the lender in Kenya.

He will also be the regional executive for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA) region, pending regulatory approval.

 

Cheick replaces Samuel Adjei who retired on last month after serving in the bank for 29 years.

Prior to his new appointment, Cheick was chief operating officer for the lender's CESA region with 18 affiliates.

His professional experience spans 28 years, the last 14 of which have been spent as a banking executive in six different countries.

He began his career in the mining sector in Guinea, before moving into banking.

He joined Ecobank in 2001 as the corporate bank head at Ecobank Senegal.

Before that, he was a local corporate manager for Citibank Senegal.

He was MD of the lender's Benin unit from January 2006 till February 2012 then took over as MD of Ecobank Burkina Faso for six years from March 2012 to December last year.

He holds a Master’s degrees in Business Administration and in Economics from the University of South Carolina and the University of Dakar in Senegal respectively.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Cheick Travaly’s calibre and experience step up to lead our operations in Kenya and the CESA region at large. Cheick is a leader with a proven track record of execution, great leadership skills and a deep understanding of customer dynamics, our products, and markets,” Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO said, commenting on the appointment.

 “Cheick has proven track record, great leadership skills and a deep understanding of customer dynamics, our products and markets.”

by MERCY GAKII DEPUTY EDITOR BUSINESS
Kenya
24 May 2019 - 11:24

