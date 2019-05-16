Tech firms partner to give solutions for SMEs

Technology solutions firm Dimension Data has announced a partnership with SAP, to bring intelligent enterprise solutions for small businesses in East Africa.

Through its unique Application Management Services offering, Dimension Data will drive utilisation of SAP solutions and in-built applications unique to client operations, currently lacking in East Africa.

SAP solutions will in the near future integrate intelligent technologies such as machine learning, and artificial intelligence to help manage data from multiple sources, further improving customer experience, people engagement, spend management, manufacturing and supply chain solutions amongst many other business functions.

The end-to-end services will help SMEs leverage agility and advantages of managing SAP applications on existing infrastructure and moving them to cloud.

“A key gap we look to fill is continuous SAP support services through our managed services model which supports implemented software and enhances the entire SAP modules, that require new implementation or enhancements,” said Ndung’u Kahindo, GM Solutions, Dimension Data East Africa.

SMEs and Corporates acknowledge operational efficiency, better decision making and continuous collaboration within their ecosystem brings value.

"SAP and Dimension Data have teamed together to build packaged solutions that uniquely meet the needs of these organisations, across people, processes and technology,” Said Joseph Kairigo, MD Dimension Data East Africa.

Kairigo added that businesses that do not have ERP Systems suffered disjointed and siloed processes which derail internal productivity and affect customer service in addition to having no insight to make better decisions around business expansion, capital investment and resource allocation.

The launch solidifies Dimension Data East Africa’s last announcement in December 2018 of plans to introduce new Enterprise Resource (ERP) and Digital Business Solutions in an ambitious growth drive for 2019 in partnership with leading global enterprise application vendors.

As a global SAP services market leader, Dimension Data offers a complete lifecycle of SAP-related services spanning consulting, implementations, upgrades, integration, applications management, and automated cloud migration services.

According to research firm IDC, the global SAP market is estimated at about $200 Billion.

The current SAP suite market size in East Africa is estimated valued at about $75 million, with the potential to reach above $200M over the next five years.

In East Africa Dimension Data serves the Public, Financial Services, Service Provider and Professional Services in addition to the Manufacturing and Commercial services sectors that are expected to achieve significant growth driven by cloud adoption, digital automation, and localization of IT applications.