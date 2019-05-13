Toshiba eyes eastern Africa with new branch in Nairobi

Japanese multinational firm Toshiba Corporation has announced the establishment of its new branch office in Nairobi under Toshiba Africa, the company’s main subsidiary based in South Africa.

The branch office started business operations this month, as the company looks to explore the potential in eastern Africa from its Nairobi office.

“I am very excited to be here in Nairobi for this momentous occasion.” Satoshi Tsunakawa, President and Chief Operating Officer of Toshiba Corporation, said in his opening speech.

Since the 1970s, Toshiba has supplied turbines and generators for 20 power plants across the African continent. They have also contributed to better and more comfortable lives by helping to harness renewable energy sources, including the geothermal power system at Olkaria.

"Here in Africa, we are sharpening our focus on how we can contribute to the future,” he said.

Toshiba opened its first Africa office in Johannesburg in 1967. The company supplies products and systems such as energy, building and digital solutions.

Toshiba established subsidiary Toshiba Africa in 2014 and has been focusing on business expansion in the sub-Saharan region. The new branch office in Kenya is an incubation hub for Toshiba to foster innovation and be closer to its customers and partners as the company strengthen its presence in East Africa region.

Toshiba Corporation leads a global group of companies that combines knowledge and capabilities from over 140 years of experience in a wide range of businesses from energy and social infrastructure to electronic devices with capabilities in information processing, digital and AI technologies.