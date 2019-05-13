Appointment

Former Centum executive headed for Kenya Orient

Kenya Orient Insurance managing director Muema Muindi (centre) during the launch of the Orient Xtense motor risk cover at Nairobi's Serena Hotel, March 15, 2016. Photo/COURTESY
James Kaguchia, a former executive at Centum Investments, has been appointed to head Kenya Orient as the company’s acting managing director.

Kaguchia, has  been executive director at Kenya Orient, and will take up the role of MD in acting capacity subject to further regulatory approvals.

He takes up after Muema Muindi who leaves the company after 13 years to join Daykio Group of Companies.

Kaguchia worked in various companies and capacities in the financial services sector. He served as director in charge of investments at  Centum Investments and as CEO at Kewberg South Africa. He has also served in the boards of General Motors East Africa, Kenya Wines Agencies, UAP Insurance, Coca-cola Bottlers, and Nairobi Airport Services among others. 

He is expected to bring in his expertise in finance and investment to take Kenya Orient to the next level as the firm implements a five-year transformation strategy.

Kaguchia holds a Bachelors in Commerce degree Accounting from Kenyatta University, and is currently pursuing MBA at USIU. He has also attended various leadership and development courses at Strathmore University.

Kenya
13 May 2019

