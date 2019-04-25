Suppliers see dim future as state bills pile up

Suppliers say they are frustrated by the government’s failure to pay overdue bills with interest as required by law.

Under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (2015), entities which delay payments to suppliers shall incur additional charges for each day defaulted.

“The procuring entity shall pay interest on the overdue amounts… the interest and liquidated damages to be paid shall be in accordance with prevailing mean commercial lending rate as determined by Central Bank of Kenya,” reads Section 140 of the law.

Supplies and Contractors Welfare Association chairman Peter Towett said national and county governments have not been honouring payment to suppliers since the 2013/14 financial year when the government functions were officially devolved.

“The issue of pending bills became worse when county governments were introduced into the picture because they incorporated structures that were not up to date," Towett said.