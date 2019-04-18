Separation is on course

Absa Group moves banking platform from UK

Normal banking operations resumed on Monday with all branches open and all digital channels and ATM services fully restored.

In Summary

• Migration has enabled upgrade of the bank’s hardware infrastructure, enhanced resilience and preparation of systems

• Absa Group has presence in 12 countries in Africa, with approximately 42,000 employees.

Barclays Bank Kenya retail and business banking director Zahid Mustafa and Vimal Kumar, chief executive, retail and business banking at Absa Group Limited during the launch of a credit card promotion to drive uptake of the cards in Kenya.
Image: courtesy

Absa Group says it has successfully migrated its banking platform in six of its African subsidiaries from Barclays’ data centre in United Kingdom to South Africa.

The countries include Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, Tanzania, Seychelles and Zambia.

Absa, a south African registered lender also has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia and a representative office in London.

The migration between April 12  and 14 included moving customer transaction-processing capability and data from IT systems owned and housed by Barclays to systems owned by Absa. 

This is part of Absa Group’s separation from Barclays. Normal banking operations resumed on Monday with all branches open and all digital channels and ATM services fully restored. 

“The successful completion of the project, which was large and complex and one of our key platinum projects, is a significant milestone in Absa’s separation from Barclays, due for completion in June 2020,” said Paul O’Flaherty, chief executive of engineering services at Absa Group.

He said the benefits accrued include, an upgrade of the bank’s hardware infrastructure, enhanced resilience and preparation of systems in line with Absa’s Application Programming Interface (API) strategy.

Also concluded so far is the launch of a new business strategy done in March last year, achieving regulatory de-consolidation last June and the launch of a refreshed brand last July.

 

