Absa Group moves banking platform from UK

Absa Group says it has successfully migrated its banking platform in six of its African subsidiaries from Barclays’ data centre in United Kingdom to South Africa.

The countries include Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, Tanzania, Seychelles and Zambia.

Absa, a south African registered lender also has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia and a representative office in London.

The migration between April 12 and 14 included moving customer transaction-processing capability and data from IT systems owned and housed by Barclays to systems owned by Absa.

This is part of Absa Group’s separation from Barclays. Normal banking operations resumed on Monday with all branches open and all digital channels and ATM services fully restored.

“The successful completion of the project, which was large and complex and one of our key platinum projects, is a significant milestone in Absa’s separation from Barclays, due for completion in June 2020,” said Paul O’Flaherty, chief executive of engineering services at Absa Group.

He said the benefits accrued include, an upgrade of the bank’s hardware infrastructure, enhanced resilience and preparation of systems in line with Absa’s Application Programming Interface (API) strategy.

Also concluded so far is the launch of a new business strategy done in March last year, achieving regulatory de-consolidation last June and the launch of a refreshed brand last July.