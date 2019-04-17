OPTIONS FOR TENDER CASH

NIC launches online service for trade financing

In Summary

• The service includes an  end-to-end customer online system

• To use the service, there is a one-off registration

From Left NIC Ventures GM James Muigai, Recolte Limited managing partner Betty Karimi and NIC senior manager James Ndungu during the launch of Bedee.
NIC Ventures has launched a service, “BeeDee” for convenient, quick and efficient self-service process to respond to the strong demand for trade finance.

The service is available to both customers and non – customers seeking to quickly request for and receive bid bonds.

The BeeDee portal, available on mobile devices and web through a mobile phone application and web portal, allows user mobility.

The service includes an  end-to-end customer online system to bid for bonds by digitizing the process.

"With this service, no one should be disqualified for delayed or late submission of bid bonds” James Muigai, NIC Ventures GM said yesterday.

To use the service, there is a one-off registration  during which the system runs a detailed verification process including identification details, phone number, company ownership among others hence ensuring instant approvals.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Kenya
17 April 2019 - 05:00

