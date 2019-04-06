Manufacturing sector to set up Alibaba-like platform to boost exports

The manufacturing sector will set up an e-commerce platform to promote exports through increased sale locations.

Kenya Association of Manufactures chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga has said the digital platform will help showcase locally manufactured products to the rest of the world, running like established global online marketplaces such as Alibaba in China and Amazon.

The platform will also help Kenyan products expand their reach in the East African market and counter the existing intra-trade barriers.

"There’s an opportunity to grow exports to EAC even though the amount of trade has been declining over the years. As we work on export competitiveness, we will work on low cost-effective products to ensure growth of the exports," Wakiaga said.

She spoke during the Changamka Shopping Festival at Kasarani Stadium on Friday where local firms were able to showcase their products and sell them at discounted prices.