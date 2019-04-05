Runda set for modern farmers market

A farmer's retail market is under construction in Nairobi's upmarket Runda area.

The Nairobi farmers market is aimed at giving agricultural producers and opportunity to sell directly to consumers cutting out middle men.

The 45 stall market is developed by United Agromarts Limited which says it will help address traceability of produce and guarantee good agricultural practices.

All the farmers/shop owners will have to submit to regular inspections and certification, similar to what is required of export produce.

“In-between, numerous traders, brokers and county levy collectors eat the sweat from the farmer and the savings from the consumer. We are creating a facility that will be a big help for both the farmer and the consumer,” says Munene Mashine, the project manager.

The market, expected to open in July, will contain sections for fresh produce, beef, fish and poultry products, dairy produce and a grains section with a Mwea Rice Centre.

It also plans to launch a digital app to ride on Uber and Jumuia for home deliveries.

The market I will have a restaurant and a ‘nyama choma’ outlet.