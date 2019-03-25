Kenya eyes Morocco for more farm exports

Kenya is exploring possibilities to increase its exports in agribusiness and in the blue economy to Morocco.

Speaking during a courtesy call to Moroccan Ambassador to Kenya Mokhtari Ghambou, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nairobi Chapter chair Richard Ngatia said plans were already underway.

The recent balance of trade data between the two countries shows total trade stands at Sh40.1 billion, where trade is in favour of Morocco at Sh39.8 billion in imports against Sh415.1 million worth of Kenya’s exports into the country.

Kenya’s exports to Morocco include tea, mate, fruits, nuts, vegetable textiles, and telecommunication equipment among others.

On the other hand, Kenya imports fertilisers, petroleum oils, synthetic fibres, textiles, medicaments and television receivers from the north African based country.

During the meeting, Ghambou pledged to boost trade relations between the two countries.

The meeting followed a win by Kenya’s leading medical dealing equipment firm Megascope Healthcare (Kenya) Limited which scooped ‘Million Club Award’ in Marrakesh, Morocco last week.

The firm was also voted as the leading strategic partner for Mindray Medical International Limited during Distributors Partners Summit 2019 out of the thirty countries drawn from Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.