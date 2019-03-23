FACILITY ACCESS

KAM, SBM partner to empower women in manufacturing

In Summary

•SBM Bank Kenya CEO says banking sector should move away from from collateral-backed lending and adopt technological innovation to enable easy access to finance for all.

KAM CEO gives her remarks during the release of a report by the Overseas Development Institute on the disruption of the manufacturing sector by technology. IMAGE/COURTESY
KAM CEO gives her remarks during the release of a report by the Overseas Development Institute on the disruption of the manufacturing sector by technology. IMAGE/COURTESY

Women in manufacturing can now leverage on a partnership between Kenya Association of Manufacturers and SBM Bank Kenya to access finance.

In a meeting held yesterday by the two institutions, SBM Bank Kenya CEO, Moezz Mir noted that the partnership will play a role in facilitating access to finance to enable women-owned and lead businesses take up opportunities within the manufacturing sector.

“Access to capital remains a hindrance to entrepreneurship, business growth and expansion. This is especially true for women-owned and run businesses due to the reliance on traditional modes of finance that are heavily reliant on collateralization of assets,” Mir said.

To tackle such barriers, he noted that the banking sector should move away from from collateral-backed lending and adopt technological innovation to enable easy access to finance for all.

According to Women in Manufacturing Chairperson Flora Mutahi , women need empowerment to step forward and dare to grow.

KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga, the Programme is meant to bridge the gap between existing opportunities in manufacturing and the kind of skill required to increase the participation of women in manufacturing.

 

by ABEL MUHATIA Business Reporter
Kenya
23 March 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Pay suppliers their money, WB tells government
    3h ago Business

  2. Drought to drag down Kenya's economic growth
    6h ago Kenya

  3. StanChart sets aside Sh10 billion for innovation
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Imperial Bank Depositors want CBK to transparent on KCB’s ...
    17h ago Business

  5. Chinese firms in Kenya to train locals to take up senior ...
    17h ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES