KRA to impound foreign vehicles without permit

Kenya Revenue Authority has said it will impound cars with foreign number plates and those without a valid permit.

The move is meant to tighten border controls and stop entry of illegal goods.

In a notice dated March 14, KRA and the National Transport and Safety Authority asked vehicle owners to apply for temporary permits (Form C32). The policy has been effective since December 2017.

“Prior to gaining entry approval, the foreign operator from the East African Community or member states of Common Market for East and Southern Africa countries must have Form C32 which is issued at the border station,” the notice says.

To obtain a Form C32, individuals will be required to provide foreign identification, work permit or proof of residency if Kenyan, foreign motor vehicle registration book, authorisation to operate the vehicle where it applies or valid diplomatic identification.

“No vehicle will be allowed out of a customs border station without the owner being in possession of either a Form C32 or an International Circulation Permit from the country of origin,” it added.

Application for the foreign permit will be done at entry points.

A paid foreign permit valid for a month will be issued to vehicles on tour in Kenya with a valid permit from the home country.

“All operators whose vehicles do not meet the above requirements must re-export their vehicles with immediate effect and any contraventions will lead to enforcement actions,” KRA stated.

The directive follows another one the authority placed restricting release of imported cars before they is fully registered and issued with a logbook.