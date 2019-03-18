Kisumu Airport runway to shutdown due to repairs

Kisumu International Airport runway will remain closed for the next 10 days due to scheduled repairs.

In a notice to guests of operational changes to flight schedules and aircraft type, Kenya Airways said the closure follows a repairs announcement by Kenya Airports Authority.

“The airport’s runway will be closed from Monday 18 to Thursday 28, March 2019 from 7.00pm to 6.45am,” KQ said.

The airline further noted that the airport will remain fully closed all day on Tuesday, March 19.