Kisumu Airport runway to shutdown due to repairs

• Kisumu International Airport runway will remain closed for the next 10 days due to scheduled repairs.
• During the repair period, Kenya Airways will not operate its Embraer E -190 due to the shortened runway.
In a notice to guests of operational changes to flight schedules and aircraft type, Kenya Airways said the closure follows a repairs announcement by Kenya Airports Authority.
“The airport’s runway will be closed from Monday 18 to Thursday 28, March 2019 from 7.00pm to 6.45am,” KQ said.
The airline further noted that the airport will remain fully closed all day on Tuesday, March 19.
We wish to inform all passengers and the general public that Kenya Airports Authority will be carrying out civil works on the runway at Kisumu International Airport to improve the aircraft operations infrastructure to better serve our customers. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/GH3DuNAmgL— Kenya Airports (@KenyaAirports) March 16, 2019
In a statement to the press, KQ said that guests booked to travel on Tuesday have been rebooked on the same flight numbers to travel on March 20, 2019, when the airport resumes operations.
During the repair period, Kenya Airways will not operate its Embraer E -190 due to the shortened runway.
However, all the KQ flights to Kisumu will be operated by Jambojet’s Q400 aircraft between March 20, and 27, 2019.
"Any passengers planning to travel through Kisumu International Airport between 18th to 28th March 2019, are urged to contact their respective airlines for further information," KAA said in a statement.
