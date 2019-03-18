FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS

Kisumu Airport runway to shutdown due to repairs

In Summary

• Kisumu International Airport runway will remain closed for the next 10 days due to scheduled repairs.

• During the repair period, Kenya Airways will not operate its Embraer E -190 due to the shortened runway.

The view of Kisumu International Airport.
The view of Kisumu International Airport.
Image: COURTESY

Kisumu International Airport runway will remain closed for the next 10 days due to scheduled repairs.

In a notice to guests of operational changes to flight schedules and aircraft type, Kenya Airways said the closure follows a repairs announcement by Kenya Airports Authority.

“The airport’s runway will be closed from Monday 18 to Thursday 28, March 2019 from 7.00pm to 6.45am,” KQ said.

The airline further noted that the airport will remain fully closed all day on Tuesday, March 19.

In a statement to the press, KQ said that guests booked to travel on Tuesday have been rebooked on the same flight numbers to travel on March 20, 2019, when the airport resumes operations.

 

During the repair period, Kenya Airways will not operate its Embraer E -190 due to the shortened runway.

However, all the KQ flights to Kisumu will be operated by Jambojet’s Q400 aircraft between March 20, and 27, 2019.

"Any passengers planning to travel through Kisumu International Airport between 18th to 28th March 2019, are urged to contact their respective airlines for further information," KAA said in a statement.

 

 

Why Kenya Airports Authority and KQ’s marriage has to work

The marriage between Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority must work. Whether it is between two consenting adults madly in love with each ...
Siasa
9 months ago
by ABEL MUHATIA Business Reporter
Kenya
18 March 2019 - 08:45

Most Popular

  1. Pay suppliers their money, WB tells government
    3h ago Business

  2. Drought to drag down Kenya's economic growth
    6h ago Kenya

  3. StanChart sets aside Sh10 billion for innovation
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Imperial Bank Depositors want CBK to transparent on KCB’s ...
    17h ago Business

  5. Chinese firms in Kenya to train locals to take up senior ...
    17h ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES