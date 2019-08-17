Dear Entrepreneur, You Need Rest

The twenty-first century is full of pressure. We face economic, psychological and social pressures on every level. The average entrepreneur deals with all kinds of pressure in the market place.

Furthermore, the entrepreneur’s body is affected by the pressures of work. Many entrepreneurs have little sleep or rest, barely eat right or enjoy time with family and friends; they are constantly on work mode. The pressure demands that they make more money or perform at higher levels. If not managed right, the pressure takes a toll on the entrepreneur’s body. So, as you go about your business, it is important to give your body the rest it deserves. Here are four tips to help achieve rest.

Value Rest: Do you consider rest important? What is your view on rest? Do you think that rest is a waste of time and resources? Do you view downtime as a business loss? When was your last vacation? Do you value rest?

Your view on rest determines your approach. Some business leaders believe that they should drive their bodies hard without rest or sleep to achieve success. This is wrong thinking. Your body requires proper rest for proper function and your value for rest should be high. If your body shuts down due to fatigue, it does your business no good.

Schedule Rest: Generally, people make time for what they value. So, if you value rest, you would make time for it. The common excuse that entrepreneurs have is: “I am so busy.” Hence, they get rest off the table. To be successful at rest, you must schedule it. Make it an agenda. Do not assume or make it a wish item. You must be intentional in your approach to rest.

Prepare for Rest: Now that you have scheduled your time off, prepare for it. Here, you organize your activities to fall in line with your plan to rest. Attend, move or cancel meetings, delegate tasks to others, find ways to lighten your workload and make plans for workflow for the period that you plan to be away.

Go Get Rest: You’ve put things in order. Now, go away and get some rest. It’s interesting the mental battle and shift that needs to occur for some entrepreneurs to shut down for rest. But, despite the mental struggle, step out and rejuvenate. Take time out to refresh and regroup so that you can recharge. When you are well-rested, your productivity increases. And your body would thank you for it.

