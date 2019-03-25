I was speaking with H.E Johan Borgstam and he said ''But Aly-Khan everything started with MH370.''

"We are not witnessing the flow of information so much as pure spectacle, or information made sacred, ritually unreadable. The small monitors of the office, home and car become a kind of idolatry here, where crowds might gather in astonishment.’’

And indeed since 2014 The World has become increasingly cryptic and like Salman Rushdie [who once spent his Life living under the dark shadow of an Ayatollah's Fatwa] wrote,

"Ours is the most cryptic of Centuries, it's true Nature a Dark Secret"

Lets begin in the United States. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has now delivered his Report to the Attorney General. President Trump has spent most of his Presidency trying to undercut this report. Its arrival is therefore noteworthy. The FED Chairman Powell went Full-on Dove last week, pronouncing that there would be no rate hike in 2019 Global bond yields went into free fall after the Fed waved the white flag on policy normalisation. 10-year bond yields were at 0.03%, US 10-year yields at 2.5%, 10-year Japanese yields at -0.05%. Policy-makers particularly in the US have blinked. Over in Europe, Germany printed a shocking PMI number. The Euro which had pushed higher after Powell's dovish tilt suddenly woke up to the fact that if the US was slowing, then Europe was going to be slowing even further and was last at 1.1300.

The best performing currency in 2019 has been Sterling though if the world goes to hell in a hand-basket, then all bets will be on the Yen. The whole Brexit scenario has become a Needle which appears simply impossible to thread. The Speaker John Bercow quite properly guillotined Theresa May's endless Groundhog Day, where she brought the same deal but for a change of an Apostrophe to the Vote in the House of Commons. And in fact, over the last few months we have watched Parliamentary Democracy re-assert itself as The Prime Ministership's power has dimmed.

The EU has agreed to the following:

Agrees to Art. 50 extension until 22 May if Withdrawal Agreement approved next week.

If not agreed next week then extension until 12 April.

Approves 'Strasbourg Agreement'.

Continues no-deal preparations.

Where we go from here is anybody's guess. It is highly unlikely that Prime Minister May has a future. Sky News revealed the armed forces have activated a team in a nuclear bunker beneath the Ministry of Defence to step up preparations for a 'no-deal' Brexit. I predicted that in fact it was the Elysee Palace and President Emmanuel Macron who now has significant ''Veto'' or ''Decider'' Power and the ability to essentially throw the UK off the EU Train. Macron says it's no-deal #Brexit if British MPs reject accord again. @dwnews The Question for Investors, is as follows. Is the kitchen sink already priced into Sterling? And therefore, it remains a Buy. What would an apocalyptic outcome look like?

Last week President Trump tweeted

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!

Carl Bildt responded ''The jungle is back. This is a catastrophic departure from the very basis of international law. Kremlin will applaud and apply the same principle to Crimea. Beijing will applaud and apply to South China Sea''

When I sat for my Entrance Exam for Westminster School one of the questions that I was confronted with was this- ''Might is right.'' Discuss.

Some of the uncertainty we are all experiencing is watching the President of the ''Free World'' seemingly torching the Rules Based Order, thumping his chest and as Bildt tweeted returning us to the ''Jungle''

From a geopolitical perspective, the big popping over the Radar happened in ChristChurch New Zealand. Jacinda Aardern [an agnostic who took her oath of office without a Bible or mention of God. A living example that to be a humanitarian you need no dogma; just compassion, love, an open heart and an open mind @HarounRashid2] shattered the glass ceiling into tiny little pieces. She is the first Western leader to seek to assert narrative control over ''Terror'' the symbolism of ''A biker gang providing an escort to a hearse transporting the coffin of Haji Mohammed Daoud Nabi, killed in New Zealand's twin mosque attacks, to the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch'' sums things up metaphorically and even cryptically. She vowed never to utter the name of the twin-mosque gunman to deprive him of the publicity he craved. She warned social media companies saying "they are the publisher, not just the postman".The Prime Minister of New Zealand asserted Narrative Control and pushed back at what Don Delillo noted;

"I used to think it was possible for an artist to alter the inner life of the culture. Now bomb-makers and gunmen have taken that territory," Don DeLillo, Mao II.

If you want to measure a soft power leapfrog, keep an eye on the Kiwis and this remarkably sophisticated epitome of 21st century Girl Power Jacinda Aardern

Finally let us not forget the Egg Boy. Donations are being sought for the boy's defense and "to buy more eggs" reports said.