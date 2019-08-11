Yatani meets top KRA officials, pledges support in tax collection efforts

In Summary

• Treasury has pledged to support KRA fully to meet its targets and reduce government borrowing.

Business
11 August 2019 - 13:19
Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and KRA board chairman Francis Muthaura during a meeting on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and KRA board chairman Francis Muthaura during a meeting on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Acting National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani, PS Julius Muia and management on Saturday met KRA, led by the board chairman Ambassador Francis Muthaura.

Present during the deliberations were the KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu and KRA top management.

The meeting was the first working retreat that would form the basis of KRA - National Treasury planning on tax collection going forward.

 

Yatani affirmed his support in equipping KRA to deliver in its tax collection mandate.

He asked KRA management to focus on collaboration and focus on enhanced Revenue collection.

The team resolved to collaborate in positioning Kenya as the economic hub of East Africa and beyond, through favourable tax policies.

Of interest to KRA, was the simplification of tax through predictable tax policies that are easy to comply with.

KRA board chairman said that KRA plays a big role in positioning Kenya in the EAC through Customs policies.

He added that the National Treasury in its policy-setting should focus on Customs policies that will enable Kenya to compete with its peers favorably.

Treasury has pledged to support KRA fully to meet its targets and reduce government borrowing.

The two entities will hold regular meetings and elaborate discussions on how to expand the tax base and seal revenue leakages.

Treasury acknowledged improved collection, but underscored more needs to be done.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Business
11 August 2019 - 13:19

Most Popular

  1. KRA demands Sh61Bn in betting tax row
    6d ago Kenya

  2. Portland Cement withdraws notice sacking all employees
    1d ago Kenya

  3. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    4mo ago Living Spaces

  4. State mum as betting firms seek answers on differed licenses
    3w ago Kenya

  5. Portland Cement Company to lay off all its employees
    3d ago Kenya

Latest Videos