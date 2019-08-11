Yatani meets top KRA officials, pledges support in tax collection efforts

Acting National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani, PS Julius Muia and management on Saturday met KRA, led by the board chairman Ambassador Francis Muthaura.

Present during the deliberations were the KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu and KRA top management.

The meeting was the first working retreat that would form the basis of KRA - National Treasury planning on tax collection going forward.

Yatani affirmed his support in equipping KRA to deliver in its tax collection mandate.

He asked KRA management to focus on collaboration and focus on enhanced Revenue collection.

The team resolved to collaborate in positioning Kenya as the economic hub of East Africa and beyond, through favourable tax policies.

Of interest to KRA, was the simplification of tax through predictable tax policies that are easy to comply with.

KRA board chairman said that KRA plays a big role in positioning Kenya in the EAC through Customs policies.

He added that the National Treasury in its policy-setting should focus on Customs policies that will enable Kenya to compete with its peers favorably.