Close

Equity Bank appoints new managing director after Igathe resigns

In Summary

• Igathe was appointed to Equity in September last year.

by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Business
05 August 2019 - 17:54
Equity town hall branch.
Equity town hall branch.
Image: FILE

Equity Group Holdings Plc has appointed Gerald Warui as Kenya managing director to replace Polycarp Igathe who resigned last week.

"The appointment of Gerald Warui follows the board’s acceptance of the resignation of Polycarp Igathe who leaves the position at the end of August,’’ a statement from the bank said.

Igathe will rejoin his previous employer, Vivo, to take up a newly created role as executive vice President of sales and marketing for Africa.

 

The lender said it accepted Igathe’s resignation letter today following his eight-month tenure in the role.

"To ensure a smooth transition of operations Igathe will hand over his duties to Warui before his departure at the end of August,’’ the lender said.

He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is also a Certified Public Accountant CPA (K), and a graduate of Advanced Management Program offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain.

A career banker, Warui has vast experience spanning over 30 years and has headed operations, customer service and HR within Equity Bank. He is currently Director of Operations and Customer Service in Equity Bank Kenya.

His appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

Polycarp Igathe heads to Equity Bank as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe is heading to Equity Bank as a Chief Commercial Officer, sources say. An Equity Bank business card ...
News
1 year ago

Polycarp Igathe named Equity Bank Kenya managing director

Former Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe is now managing director of tier one lender Equity Bank Kenya.He was named in a process where the ...
News
10 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Business
05 August 2019 - 17:54

Most Popular

  1. KRA demands Sh61Bn in betting tax row
    18h ago Kenya

  2. New plan to kick out trucks from highway
    23h ago Kenya

  3. Dull moment for Kenya’s Eurobond in international market
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Flexidesk eyes Thika in expansion bid
    18h ago Kenya

  5. Simplified VAT refund claims framework to ease payment
    1d ago Kenya

Latest Videos