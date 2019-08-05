Equity Bank appoints new managing director after Igathe resigns

Equity Group Holdings Plc has appointed Gerald Warui as Kenya managing director to replace Polycarp Igathe who resigned last week.

"The appointment of Gerald Warui follows the board’s acceptance of the resignation of Polycarp Igathe who leaves the position at the end of August,’’ a statement from the bank said.

Igathe will rejoin his previous employer, Vivo, to take up a newly created role as executive vice President of sales and marketing for Africa.

The lender said it accepted Igathe’s resignation letter today following his eight-month tenure in the role.

"To ensure a smooth transition of operations Igathe will hand over his duties to Warui before his departure at the end of August,’’ the lender said.

He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is also a Certified Public Accountant CPA (K), and a graduate of Advanced Management Program offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain.

A career banker, Warui has vast experience spanning over 30 years and has headed operations, customer service and HR within Equity Bank. He is currently Director of Operations and Customer Service in Equity Bank Kenya.

His appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.