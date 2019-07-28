Gas cylinders swap illegal - regulatory authority

The era of swapping Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has officially come to an end after a caution notice by the regulator.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said any LPG cylinder brand owner requiring to exchange a cylinder with a different one will have to get their approval.

The new mutual exchange system will apply to all cylinders; 0.5 kg, 1 kg, 3kg, 6kg and 13kg.

“EPRA wishes to inform LPG cylinder brand owners and the general public that the mandatory exchange of standard capacity LPG cylinders was replaced by mutual cylinder exchange system,” EPRA said.

The regulator has also set the cash deposits from the firms to buyers wishing to change their cylinder with a different brand at Sh2,170.03 and Sh3,588.86 for 6kg and 13 kg respectively, for any exchange that occurred after June 25.

“Cylinder brand owners are cautioned that cylinder exchange that occurred after June 25 other than through an approved mutual exchange system shall be classified as a breach to the legal notice,” it added.

The gas cylinder exchange pooling came into effect in 2009 allowing cooking gas marketers to accept any kind of cylinder during refilling.

The arising cautions come after high concerns on the theft of gas cylinders fueled by illegal gas re-sellers.

Last year, the authority then Energy Regulatory Commission imposed a Sh500,000 fine to clear out illegal dealers in the market.

“EPRA is confident that new rules will curb unauthorized LPG cylinder filling and thereby enhance consumer safety,” EPRA said.