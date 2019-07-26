Government wont influence Bob Collymore replacement process - CS Mucheru

The government will not influence the appointment of a CEO to replace Bob Collymore at Safaricom, ICT CS Joe Mucheru has said.

Collymore died on July 1 at his Kitisuru home after a battle with cancer.

Mucheru on Friday said the responsibility will be upon the telco's board.

"It is the job of the board to appoint a person who will ensure that the company makes profits, expands beyond the African markets and serves Kenyans better," he said.

The government had previously said the board should only appoint a Kenyan for the executive position, after the end of Bob's contract which was later extended to 2020.

The government is a shareholder of the company but choosing a chief executive at Safaricom has always remained the preserve of Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc, which was the major shareholder in the firm until 2017.

It transferred these powers to South Africa’s Vodacom after a share swap in 2017. Now Vodacom owns the majority share at 35 per cent of Safaricom, while Vodafone holds a five per cent stake.