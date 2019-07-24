Close

BILATERAL TRADE

Uhuru urges Botswana investors to set up base in Kenya

The two presidents had earlier in the day signed bilateral agreements centred on trade, air transport and ICT.

In Summary

• President Kenyatta said his administration is keen to broaden the two countries’ areas of cooperation to include the minerals and mining sector, livestock breeding, trade, tourism promotion, agribusiness and manufacturing.

• The trade levels between the two countries are low. In 2015, Kenya’s exports to Botswana stood at Sh108 million, while imports were Sh26 million only, according to Kenya’s High Commission in Gaborone.

by Eliud Kibii Siasa Subeditor
Business
24 July 2019 - 14:36
President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi, AU Special Envoy Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday
President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi, AU Special Envoy Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited Botswana investors to invest in Kenya and explore emerging trade and investment opportunities.

Speaking on Tuesday at State House where he hosted President Mokgweetsi Masisi to a state banquet, Uhuru also commended the government of Botswana for the ongoing efforts to attract investments from Kenya, through the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre in financial services, agro-processing, animal feeds, ICT and hotels and lodges.

“I am satisfied with the ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties between Kenya and Botswana following the conclusion of the fifth session of the Joint Permanent Commission for cooperation,” President Kenyatta said.

The two presidents had earlier in the day signed bilateral agreements centred on trade, air transport and ICT.

President Kenyatta said his administration is keen to broaden the two countries’ areas of cooperation to include the minerals and mining sector, livestock breeding, trade, tourism promotion, agribusiness and manufacturing.

He encouraged trade and investments through private-public partnerships and joint ventures between business communities of the two countries.

The Ministry of Mining was introduced in 2013, indicating the government’s interest in the potential and the need to derive revenue from the sector.

The trade levels between the two countries are low. In 2015, Kenya’s exports to Botswana stood at Sh108 million, while imports were Sh26 million only, according to Kenya’s High Commission in Gaborone.

“We have agreed with the Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry Madam Bogolo Joy Kenewendo to revisit a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding that clearly stipulates how our two countries can trade better and increase the volumes which as we speak remain way below the actual potential,” Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba told the second Kenya-Botswana Diaspora Investment Forum in June last year.

There have been attempts to increase trade numbers.  In June 2016,during a state visit to Botswana, Uhuru opened the second Kenya-Botswana Business Forum. An MoU by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Business Botswana was also signed, a move that was expected to enhance trade.

Choppies, the largest supermarket Chain in Botswana, Letshego Holdings and Wilderness Safaris have already established in Kenya.

Choppies is, however, struggling and has shut down its outlets in Kiambu and Bungoma counties.

 

Botswana to back Kenya on UN post bid

Botswana to support Kenya’s bid for the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Eliud Kibii Siasa Subeditor
Business
24 July 2019 - 14:36

Most Popular

  1. Shoprite to open first store in Mombasa next month
    1d ago Kenya

  2. Stand off looms as KPC moves to evict thousands
    1d ago Kenya

  3. Kenya's TransCentury, EA Cables say complete debt ...
    1d ago Kenya

  4. Kenya facing tight domestic liquidity pressures - Moody’s
    2d ago Kenya

  5. Arrests of top officals halt activities at Treasury
    1d ago Kenya

Latest Videos