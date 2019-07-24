Uhuru urges Botswana investors to set up base in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited Botswana investors to invest in Kenya and explore emerging trade and investment opportunities.

Speaking on Tuesday at State House where he hosted President Mokgweetsi Masisi to a state banquet, Uhuru also commended the government of Botswana for the ongoing efforts to attract investments from Kenya, through the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre in financial services, agro-processing, animal feeds, ICT and hotels and lodges.

“I am satisfied with the ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties between Kenya and Botswana following the conclusion of the fifth session of the Joint Permanent Commission for cooperation,” President Kenyatta said.

The two presidents had earlier in the day signed bilateral agreements centred on trade, air transport and ICT.

President Kenyatta said his administration is keen to broaden the two countries’ areas of cooperation to include the minerals and mining sector, livestock breeding, trade, tourism promotion, agribusiness and manufacturing.

He encouraged trade and investments through private-public partnerships and joint ventures between business communities of the two countries.

The Ministry of Mining was introduced in 2013, indicating the government’s interest in the potential and the need to derive revenue from the sector.

The trade levels between the two countries are low. In 2015, Kenya’s exports to Botswana stood at Sh108 million, while imports were Sh26 million only, according to Kenya’s High Commission in Gaborone.

“We have agreed with the Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry Madam Bogolo Joy Kenewendo to revisit a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding that clearly stipulates how our two countries can trade better and increase the volumes which as we speak remain way below the actual potential,” Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba told the second Kenya-Botswana Diaspora Investment Forum in June last year.

There have been attempts to increase trade numbers. In June 2016,during a state visit to Botswana, Uhuru opened the second Kenya-Botswana Business Forum. An MoU by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Business Botswana was also signed, a move that was expected to enhance trade.

Choppies, the largest supermarket Chain in Botswana, Letshego Holdings and Wilderness Safaris have already established in Kenya.

Choppies is, however, struggling and has shut down its outlets in Kiambu and Bungoma counties.