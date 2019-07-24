Budget boss lauds Makueni for clean audit report

The Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo on Tuesday lauded Makueni for earning an unqualified audit report for 2017/2018 financial year.

Odhiambo was impressed that Makueni was among the two counties to ever bank a clean audit from the auditor general.

“I thought it was almost impossible to get unqualified audit report after getting hitches with many county budgets. I never imagined it could happen. I must congratulate Makueni County for leading the way,” said Odhiambo at the office of Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Makueni and Nyandarua earned clean audit reports in the just closed financial year.

Odhiambo asked other counties to benchmark in Makueni instead of travelling abroad for the same since the county has made enviable strides in delivering services to the citizenry, especially in health and agriculture sectors.

She is in Makueni to assess the milestones made by the county as part of her oversight and advisory role.

Kibwana said the CoB had helped many counties to formulate realistic budgets.