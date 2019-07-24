Close

Budget boss lauds Makueni for clean audit report

Makueni and Nyandarua earned clean audit reports in the just closed financial year.

In Summary

• Odhiambo was impressed that Makueni was among the two counties to ever bank a clean audit from the auditor general.

by MUTUA KAMETI Correspondent, Makueni
Business
24 July 2019 - 00:00
Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo
Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo
Image: FILE

The Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo on Tuesday lauded Makueni for earning an unqualified audit report for 2017/2018 financial year.

Odhiambo was impressed that Makueni was among the two counties to ever bank a clean audit from the auditor general.

“I thought it was almost impossible to get unqualified audit report after getting hitches with many county budgets. I never imagined it could happen. I must congratulate Makueni County for leading the way,” said Odhiambo at the office of Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

 

Makueni and Nyandarua earned clean audit reports in the just closed financial year.

Odhiambo asked other counties to benchmark in Makueni instead of travelling abroad for the same since the county has made enviable strides in delivering services to the citizenry, especially in health and agriculture sectors.

She is in Makueni to assess the milestones made by the county as part of her oversight and advisory role. 

Kibwana said the CoB had helped many counties to formulate realistic budgets.  

MORE:

Sh250 billion Eurobond used well, independent audit shows

There was sufficient evidence to show proceeds were received in Consolidated Fund.
News
4 months ago

Auditors on the spot over 'shoddy' reports

Auditors accused of being compromised by governors.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MUTUA KAMETI Correspondent, Makueni
Business
24 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Stand off looms as KPC moves to evict thousands
    21h ago Kenya

  2. Kenya facing tight domestic liquidity pressures - Moody’s
    1d ago Kenya

  3. Arrests of top officals halt activities at Treasury
    21h ago Kenya

  4. Slow payment by government slowing Kenya's economy - ...
    21h ago Kenya

  5. Kenya's TransCentury, EA Cables say complete debt ...
    21h ago Kenya

Latest Videos