Former Nairobi Town Clerk accuses Safaricom of sabotaging appointment of local CEO

Former Nairobi Town Clerk Nairobi Philip Kisia has accused Safaricom board and interim CEO Micheal Joseph of sabotaging local talent in late Bob Collymore's succession plans.

Kisia has said the telecommunication company of lacks succession plan, interest to take up expatriates and disregard of local managerial competence and skills.

He said the option for the ex-CEO and delay in appointment despite the company preparing for 18 months, sends alarm over the intention to source a chief for the position from abroad.

During a briefing on the company after passing of Bob, Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a said the company had been prepared for 18 months his replacement whose contract ended in 2018 but opted to extend to 2019 as they looked for his replacement.

“Either those previously charged with running the company lack both sound managerial and leadership skills or worryingly, have intentionally sabotaged the internal succession plan of the company,” Kisia said.

The strategic manager also said situation worries of increased reliance on foreign skills and mentions of country lacking the skills by the interim CEO.

“In one of the interviews, Micheal implied that of the current executives within Safaricom, none has the necessary skill or experience to run the company,” Kisia said.

“As it stands, Kenya suffers from a great deal of brain-drain. Foreign companies go through a great deal of trouble to poach highly skilled and visionary executives to run their companies.”

Micheal Joseph has also served as the former CEO. He was appointed in 1999 to mark a a 11 year tenure at Safaricom before he left in 2010.

The city council head makes the second voice after the government insisted on the appointed of a Kenyan CEO.

“The selection criteria of favouring a skilled foreigner would have been acceptable during the establishment of telecommunication giant, but not now after 20 years,” he added.

He however admitted one exceptional work accomplished by Michael during his tenure but said a change in leadership would enhance growth.

“As such, it would be logical to employ a Kenyan to guide and align the company along Kenyan core values and principles,”he added.