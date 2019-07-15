Close

Uber, Bolt drivers strike over unimplemented MoU

In Summary

• The MoU which signed in July 2018 by the service providers was to ensure better compensation for drivers.

• The MoU was to ensure price consideration per kilometre would be guided by the average operating vehicle cost and classification.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA AND CYNTHIA CHEBET
15 July 2019 - 12:19
A Rosewood Media taxi top in Nairobi CBD
A Rosewood Media taxi top in Nairobi CBD
Image: COURTESY

Digital taxi drivers on Monday downed their tools in protest over the unimplemented memorandum of understanding meant to address their grievances.

The MoU which was signed in July 2018 by the service providers, was to ensure better compensation for drivers through adjustments to both commissions charged on driver earnings and the customer charge per kilometre.

“High fuel prices in the country are straining our pockets, yet the service providers regulate the pricing according to the competing apps,” said John Waweru, the Drivers and Partners Association of Kenya Secretary General.

 
 

In the MoU, the digital taxi service providers composed of Uber, Little cab and Bolt formerly known as Taxify and the digital taxi drivers had agreed to review the pricing of trips upwards to promote their welfare.

The taxi drivers feel cheated with the digital firms appearing detached to the MoU.

The MoU was to ensure price consideration per kilometre would be guided by the average operating vehicle cost and classification.

“ Currently, Uber is charging Sh 16per km from Sh60 per km when it was introduced in the country in 2015,” said Waweru.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was given the mandate to manage the MOU by the Transport Ministry, who then issued directives to the Nairobi County Government to ensure the MOU is implemented.

The taxi drivers’ protests are ongoing at Uhuru park.

