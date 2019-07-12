KQ employs advanced training equipment for Jambojet pilots

Kenya Airways has signed an agreement with FlightSafety International (FSI) to receive training of their cockpit crew and maintenance teams.

The tripartite deal that includes KQ subsidiary, Jambojet will involve provision of a Dash 8 Q400 simulator to support the training expected to improve service of the pilots and Q400 operators in the country and entire continent.

The estimated number of Q400 aircrafts in Africa is over 100 being served by only three simulators.

“The number of Q400s in Africa is growing, with a limited number of simulators to support the training. The agreement is a step forward in building the capacity of our training programs and cementing our focus on safety and quality” KQ managing director Sebastian Mikosz said.

Flight Safety International is the leading provider of Q400 simulators that provide real life flying scenarios. They offer aviation training services for pilots, technicians, flight attendants and dispatchers, with a use of advanced equipment.

According to FSI director commercial training Patrick Coulter, the deal marks the second partnership in Africa.

“We have a large footprint across the globe and we are excited about extend our expertise in the region through provision of high-quality simulators,” Coulter said.

The partnership is also set to benefit more Jambojet and reduce the national airlines's training costs.

Jambojet currently operates a fleet of five Q400 aircrafts and this is expected to grow to eight in 2019 and 15 by 2021 as part of its fleet expansion strategy.

“As the anchor user, we are glad to be in partnership with an organization with similar commitment to safety and we will rely on their knowledge and skill which will help to enhance our continued focus on safety and reliability,” Jambojet chief executive Allan Kilavuka said.