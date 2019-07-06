Jambojet awarded IATA safety registration

Jambojet has been awarded the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration, becoming the latest achievement by the regional low-cost airline.

The IOSA program is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the safety, operational management and control systems of an airline.

The airline is the only operator after Kenya Airways to get IOSA registration in Kenya, reinforcing its commitment to maintain global safety standards in its operations.

“Safety is a principal requisite in our industry. Our customers need the assurance that they can travel comfortably, affordably and securely to any of our destinations. This registration is a testament to the effort we have put into ensuring the best operational and efficiency standards as a growing regional airline,” said Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet.

The airline has successfully completed the meticulous audit which involves approximately 900 standards and recommended practise.

The audit covers an exhaustive assessment of eight functional and operational areas which include organisation and management systems, flight operations, operational control, flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground handling operations, and security management.

Jambojet currently flies to six destinations from its hub in Nairobi – Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Entebbe, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani).

The no-frills airline, launched in April 2014 has enabled affordable air travel for many, with first time flyers accounting for about 30 per cent of its customers.