Tetra Pak appoints Jonathan Kinisu as Managing Director

Tetra Pak East Africa has appointed Jonathan Kinisu as the new Managing Director , becoming the the first Kenyan to hold the position.

He takes over from Swedish national, Håkan Söderholm.

The firm specialises in manufacturing of packaging material for food and beverages.

“My ambition is to reinforce Tetra Pak’s packaging solutions leadership in East Africa and support our customers unlock real value for their investments,” said Kinisu

Kinisu joined Tetra Pak East Africa in 2012 as Regional Manager Tanzania and Ethiopia and was appointed Sales Director in 2014.

Prior to this, he worked in the oil industry with various appointments in Shell Oil Products both in Kenya and in Houston, Texas.

He is graduate of Imperial College London and Manchester University and holds a degree in biochemistry.