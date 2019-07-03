Close

Tetra Pak appoints Jonathan Kinisu as Managing Director

He takes over from Swedish national, Håkan Söderholm.

• He expressed his excitement to take over the reins at a time when the packaging industry is experiencing significant growth as consumers seek affordable, accessible and quality products.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
03 July 2019 - 05:00
Tetra Pak East Africa has appointed Jonathan Kinisu as the new Managing Director , becoming the the first Kenyan to hold the position.

The firm specialises in manufacturing of packaging material for food and beverages.

 

My ambition is to reinforce Tetra Pak’s packaging solutions leadership in East Africa and support our customers unlock real value for their investments,” said Kinisu

Kinisu joined Tetra Pak East Africa in 2012 as Regional Manager Tanzania and Ethiopia and was appointed Sales Director in 2014.

Prior to this, he worked in the oil industry with various appointments in Shell Oil Products both in Kenya and in Houston, Texas.

He is graduate of Imperial College London and Manchester University and holds a degree in biochemistry.

 

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
03 July 2019 - 05:00

