Kenya on campaign to attract more Chinese tourists

The Kenya Tourism Board has embarked is on a tour of China's major cities to market Kenya as an ‘All Year Magic’ destination.

Kenya has set its eyes on the $270 billion revenue from the projected 160 million outbound tourism market in China.

The roadshow themed “Adventure Tour” was attended by over 110 traders from key online travel agents (OTA) including Ctrip, Tongcheng, and Tuniu.

The board has organized intensive product training sessions to the Chinese Travel agencies in each of the three provinces.

Tourist arrivals into Kenya from China has been growing steadily over the last five years.

In 2018, Kenya received 81,709 arrivals into the country, representing a 4.03 per cent growth from 53, 485 arrivals in 2017.

The number of inbound Chinese tourists is projected to increase from initiatives such as the direct link between the city of Changsha and Nairobi by one of China’s biggest airlines China Southern Airlines.

“Using findings from an in-depth engagement with Chinese travel agencies, media as well as local travel partners, we have uncovered new insights on China tourism trends,"said CEO KTB Betty Radier.

This she said, informs how Kenya packages its destination products and experiences to offer travellers more specialised and personalised experiences.

The board also held engagements forums with media to create awareness and strengthen the brand positioning of the Kenyan destinations across both traditional and China’s social media.