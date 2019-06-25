Smarter and more efficient solutions are needed to safeguard water infrastructure, an industry expert has said.

“Water is a critical resource for urbanization and the county governments have to invest to expand the infrastructure to cope with the current demand,” said Philip Holi, Davis & Shirtliff technical director.

Water distribution infrastructure and capacity presents a challenge to the growing population in the form of leakages and lost revenue.

“The major impact of non-revenue water is the increase in the cost of water as the cost of the lost non-revenue water has to be covered by the cost of actual water supplied,” Holi added.

Leveraging on data to identify and solve everyday problems in the water infrastructure value chain is key with some of the new water technologies that can be utilized to revive the water sector including the use of wireless networks, cloud analytics, and data modeling.

“Wireless network solutions such as SigFox and LoRa are available and allow the deployment of low cost mobile computing devices to monitor and manage water infrastructure,” he said.