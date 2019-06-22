Cofek want EPRA board pick revoked

Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) want the appointment of Irugu Macharia to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) board revoked, citing conflict of interest.

In a letter to the Energy CS Charles Keter dated June 20, the consumer lobby registered shock that Irungu remains the director at Total Kenya and Gulf African Petroleum Corporation (Gapco), both entities regulated by EPRA of which he is a board member.

"This is an unacceptable severe case of conflict of interest. If not reserved, the move is in violation of Article 27 of the constitution. Indeed, it is a case of referee player,’’ Cofek secretary general Stephen Mutoro said.

The lobby group has threatened to seek legal redress if Irungu is not removed from the board with immediate effect.

"We demand Irungu is immediately dropped, failure of which we seek legal redress against you and the government for failure to uphold law and protect public interest," the letter read.

Irungu is a beneficiary of board appointments made in March by President Uhuru Kenyatta.