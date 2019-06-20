Close

CONTAINERS RELEASED

300 containers to be released by Friday - CS Munya

In Summary

•Trade ministry has announced to release 300 containers lying at Inland Container Depot in Embakasi after Kenya Revenue Authority approvals.

•This is  relief for traders buying goods on consignment who have issued complains on slow business and high charges for months with stocks following the delays at the  Mombasa and Nairobi ports.

by ELIZABETH KIVUVA Business Writer
20 June 2019 - 05:00
Trade CS Peter Munya
Trade CS Peter Munya
Image: PATRICK VIDIJA

Three hundred containers at the Embakasi Inland Container depot will have been  released by Friday following President Uhuru Kenyatta's Madaraka Day order.

Trade Cabinet secretary, Peter Munya said Kenya Revenue Authority had given approvals for their release. Munya said out them, 89 were released on Wednesday. 

“We will also have meeting on Friday with stakeholders including KRA, traders and anti-counterfeit agency to determine the release of another 125 withheld lot,” CS Munya said.

It also comes as relief to traders who consolidate imports.  Their goods have been held for months at the  Mombasa port and the  inland container depot.

On Madaraka day, President Kenyatta said only KRA, KPA and Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs)three state agencies would be allowed to operate at the port to enhance fast clearance of goods. 

According to Kebs, there are 23 registered consolidators as of April 3, who  service will end on September 30.

The president also said imports with a Certificate of Conformity should not be subjected to further verification at the port unless there is evidence of non-compliance.

He said that some consolidators were hoarding the goods in order to evade taxes and directed that all consolidators be vetted and gazetted by the KRA.

In a notice by KRA issued on June 13, cargo clearance documentation will be submitted through the electronic system for all cargo whose expected date of arrival or exit is July 7.

This is expected to reduce the clearance time for imports and exports by at least 60 per cent.

 

News
Counties
Counties
Business
