Safaricom rolls out new “reverse call” feature

Safaricom on Tuesday announced the availability of its “Reverse Call” feature enabling its more than 31 million customers to pay for calls for loved ones.

The service enables a caller to transfer the cost of a call to the receiver by adding ‘#’ before the number they are calling.

For instance, to transfer the cost of the call to 0722000000, a customer will dial #0722000000.

“This innovation has been tailored to mirror the relationships between our customers with a goal of empowering them to always remain connected with their loved ones,” Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom said.

A customer receiving a reverse call request will see the caller’s details appear on the screen as normal, but once they pick the call, they will receive a voice prompt asking them to key in “1” to accept the reverse call.

The cost of the call will be equivalent to the receiver’s normal call cost.

The service is only available for on-net calls and will not be applicable for off-net, roaming and international calls.

The Reverse Call feature complements Safaricom’s existing “Please Call Me” service.