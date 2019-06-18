Close

Parliament will block repeal of rate cap, MP says

In Summary

• Kenya’s parliament will block an attempt to repeal a cap on commercial lending rates, the lawmaker who sponsored the law imposing the cap said on Monday.

• Introduced in September 2016, the cap limits lending rates to 4 percentage points above the central bank rate, now 9.0%. It was supposed to cut the costs of credit for businesses and private consumers, boosting access to loans.

by REUTERS Reuters
Business
18 June 2019 - 05:00
Members of parliament and senate at the parliament gallery during the opening of the 11th parliament.
Members of parliament and senate at the parliament gallery during the opening of the 11th parliament.
Image: MONICAH MWANGI

Kenya’s parliament will block an attempt to repeal a cap on commercial lending rates, the lawmaker who sponsored the law imposing the cap said on Monday.

Introduced in September 2016, the cap limits lending rates to 4 percentage points above the central bank rate, now 9.0%. It was supposed to cut the costs of credit for businesses and private consumers, boosting access to loans.

In his budget speech to parliament last week, Finance Minister Henry Rotich proposed repealing the cap. He said it was keeping banks from lending to customers they considered too risky.

A similar attempt to remove the cap last year was rejected by lawmakers. Jude Njomo, a ruling party legislator who introduced the cap law, said the Treasury was being obstinate.

“These guys don’t want to accept the reality, so they keep on pushing. The reality is that the capping of interest rates is here to stay,” Njomo told Reuters.

He accused the minister of siding with commercial banks, rather than the citizens.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Business
18 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. 'What’s happening brother' - Bitcoin, USDCNH and WTI
    1d ago Commentary

  2. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    2mo ago Living Spaces

  3. Affordable housing project attracts Sh3 trillion investment
    3w ago Living Spaces

  4. Meru farmers get export market for bananas in Hungary
    4d ago Markets

  5. Business owners get tips on customer expectations
    18h ago Business - Page 14

Latest Videos