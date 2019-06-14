Air France bans single-use plastic items on flights

Air France which operates a service between Paris and Nairobi through a partnership with Kenya Airways has banned use of plastic items on its flights.

This, according to the airline is expected to reduce use of 210 million single- use plastic items or 1300 tonnes of plastic by end of this year.

‘’The end is near for plastic cutlery, cups, stirrers and other single-use plastic items currently used in all Air France flights globally,’’ statement by the airline read.

This shift was tested on World Environment Day where passengers on flight from Paris to Detroit were offered products made of bio-based materials instead of single-use plastic items.

This initiative builds on the airline’s track record of taking concrete action to protect the environment. From 2015, Air France stopped supplying plastic drinking straws on board, representing a reduction of 1.3 million plastic.

Air France’s stand on single-use plastics comes at a time when countries and multinationals are making bold global commitments.

Kenya, where Air France operates a route between Nairobi and Paris, is seen as leading voice in protecting environmental degradation caused by single-use plastics.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, while on an official visit to Vancouver early this , announced ban on single-use plastics in beaches, national parks, forests and conservation areas.