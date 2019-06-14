Close

FLYING GREEN

Air France bans single-use plastic items on flights

In Summary

 President Uhuru Kenyatta recently  announced ban on single-use plastics in beaches, national parks, forests and conservation areas.

by AGENCY
Business
14 June 2019 - 05:00
Airfrance plane taxing. /FILE
Airfrance plane taxing. /FILE

Air France which operates a service between Paris and Nairobi through a partnership with Kenya Airways has banned use of plastic items on its flights.

This, according to the airline is expected to reduce use of 210 million single- use plastic items or 1300 tonnes of plastic by end of this year.

‘’The end is near for plastic cutlery, cups, stirrers and other single-use plastic items currently used in all Air France flights globally,’’ statement by the airline read.

 

This shift was tested on World Environment Day where passengers on flight from Paris to Detroit were offered products made of bio-based materials instead of single-use plastic items.

This initiative builds on the airline’s track record of taking concrete action to protect the environment. From 2015, Air France stopped supplying plastic drinking straws on board, representing a reduction of 1.3 million plastic.

Air France’s stand on single-use plastics comes at a time when countries and multinationals are making bold global commitments.

Kenya, where Air France operates a route between Nairobi and Paris, is seen as leading voice in protecting environmental degradation caused by single-use plastics.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, while on an official visit to Vancouver early this , announced ban on single-use plastics in beaches, national parks, forests and conservation areas.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AGENCY
Business
14 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Kitui beekeepers to get Sh75M World Bank aid
    1d ago Kenya

  2. Funding the 2019-2020 budget
    1d ago Commentary

  3. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    2mo ago Living Spaces

  4. The beauty of filing tax returns
    19h ago Kenya

  5. Centum Investment profit up, to sell stake in drinks firms
    1d ago Markets

Latest Videos