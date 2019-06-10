Close

KQ shelves bid to manage JKIA

In Summary

• Shareholders reject proposed nationalisation of airline, saying previous efforts did not bear fruits.

by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Business
10 June 2019 - 10:40
Kenya Airways chief executive officer Sebastian Mikosz with chairman Michael Joseph during an introductory roundtable media briefi ng in Nairobi last week.
Kenya Airways chief executive officer Sebastian Mikosz with chairman Michael Joseph during an introductory roundtable media briefi ng in Nairobi last week.
Image: ENOS TECHE

KQ has given up on plans to manage JKIA, chairman Michael Joseph has said.

The decision was announced during the company's AGM at its headquarters in Nairobi on Monday.

KQ shareholders also rejected the proposed nationalisation of the airline, saying previous efforts did not bear fruits.

Last month, the Kenya Airports Authority rejected the proposal by Kenya Airways to take over the management of JKIA through a privately initiated investment proposal (PIIP).

However, the agency held that as much as it wants a better and vibrant airport, the proposal as structured disadvantages it. 

KAA chairman Isaac Awuondo and MD Jonny Andersen told a parliamentary committee they would present their preferred management model.

KAA rejects JKIA takeover, Kenya AIrways defends it

MD says the proposal does not give KAA value for money
News
1 month ago

Union warns of job losses in JKIA takeover

Pilots say KQ makes losses because high ticket prices drive customers to other airlines
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Business
10 June 2019 - 10:40

Most Popular

  1. How KRA's training school KESRA will fix our tax maze
    6h ago Kenya

  2. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    2mo ago Living Spaces

  3. Bond trader Muhoro fined Sh208 million for illegal trading
    3w ago Markets

  4. Affordable housing project attracts Sh3 trillion investment
    2w ago Living Spaces

  5. World Bank housing loan to lock out poor Kenyans
    4w ago Living Spaces

Latest Videos