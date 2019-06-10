KQ shelves bid to manage JKIA

KQ has given up on plans to manage JKIA, chairman Michael Joseph has said.

The decision was announced during the company's AGM at its headquarters in Nairobi on Monday.

KQ shareholders also rejected the proposed nationalisation of the airline, saying previous efforts did not bear fruits.

Last month, the Kenya Airports Authority rejected the proposal by Kenya Airways to take over the management of JKIA through a privately initiated investment proposal (PIIP).

However, the agency held that as much as it wants a better and vibrant airport, the proposal as structured disadvantages it.

KAA chairman Isaac Awuondo and MD Jonny Andersen told a parliamentary committee they would present their preferred management model.