Long distance travel booking made easier

Platform enables travellers from the region book their tickets in advance.

by MONICAH MWANGI Photo Journalist
Business
07 June 2019 - 15:54
Barry Litisi of B&Em entertainment with Nicodemus Barasa Wabwoba CEO Bekn Global Technologies after the launch
Image: Monicah Mwangi

Entrepreneurs in the travel industry Easy Travel East Africa have launched a platform that will make travelling within the East African Community easier.

The platform that enables travellers from the region book their tickets in advance and access real-time information on scheduled trips was unveiled on Thursday.

 

The project is supported by the German Cooperation through its incubation hub, IIDEA based at East Africa Community headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Led by Nicodemus Barasa, the CEO of Bekn Global Technologies called on governments across the region to improve infrastructure to make travelling hassle free.

"Infrastructures still remains a key challenge for us. We are serving many passengers on a daily basis," Barasa said at the launch in Nairobi.

He said to start with, they will be engaging long-distance travel companies Easy coach, Tahmeed and Riverside shuttle.

