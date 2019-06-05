Kenya ranked sixth in Africans working legally in US – report

At least 78 Kenyan green card holders secured employment opportunities in the US last year.

Data contained in the 'visa and green card report' now puts the average Visa and Green Card holders who have secured jobs legally in the US in the last six years at 556.

In the six-year stint, 2017 recorded the highest number of Kenyans absorbed into the American job market with 118 people, 111 were employed in 2016, 81 in 2015 and 80 in 2015.

This means the number of Kenyans securing jobs in the US is shrinking probably due to Trumps tough immigration laws.

The data ranks Kenya sixth among African countries whose citizens are legally working in the US.

South Africa accounts for the highest number of immigrants who secured employment at 468, Nigeria 371, Egypt 330, Egypt 330, Zimbabwe 216 and Ghana 108.

The data shows most of them work in technology, travel, law, engineering, nursing and medicine-related sectors.

The 2018 report further says Kenyans working in the US get an average annual salary of about Sh9.04 million.

In terms of pay,Egyptian immigrants earned the highest taking home an average salary of Sh11.7 million annually, followed by Nigeria with (Sh11.4 million), Ghana (Sh10.2 million), South Africa (Sh7.6 million) and Zimbabwe (Sh 5.1 million).

A survey by the Central Bank of Kenya indicated that Kenyans living and working abroad remitted a record Sh64.5 billion between January and March 2018.