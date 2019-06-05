CBK's Monetary Policy Committee to hold its next rate-setting meeting this month

Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on July 24, the central bank said on its website on Tuesday.

At its last meeting in May, the central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.0% and said it would keep an eye on recent food and fuel price rises that could fuel inflation.

Meanwhile, the shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday supported by inflows from diaspora remittances amid thin dollar demand from oil importers, traders said.

At 11.42 am, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.10/30 per dollar, compared with 101.20/40 at Monday's close.