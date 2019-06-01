Firm goes after traditional advertising mediums with digital taxi tops

Rosewood Media is looking to take a stab at digital advertising, introducing digital taxi tops into Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The firm has rolled out five taxi tops’ partnering with Uber Chap Chap drivers to deliver over three million impressions daily, increasing the advertiser visibility.

Speaking to the Star, the firm’s co-founder, and CEO Charles Wagura said the platform provides an opportunity for brands to reach a larger open market as opposed to advertising through traditional media outlets.

“Some of these brands are not reaching their intended market because people are now streaming and using Video-on-Demand as opposed to watching the traditional TV stations,” he said.

The firm will control custom made adverts from a central command centre, which will be custom made to, specific time, location and market to ensure maximum visibility.

He said the decision to use Uber Chap Chap was because they are always on the move meaning brands can attain maximum visibility adding that clients could now spend less on adverts with more impact.

“We are also banking on Nairobi traffic,” he said.

The firm is targeting to have 100 digital taxi tops in the market by the end of the year, providing 9-11 hours of screen time each on a daily basis.

This means the taxi tops can air a maximum of 12 adverts at any given time, each advert airing at least 200 times a day per screen.