Five men shortlisted in race to succeed Njiraini at KRA

James Githii Mburu, the Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations who led investigations that saw several KRA officials arrested for aiding tax evasion is among front runners to succeed John Njiraini.

In a notice published on Tuesday in local dailies, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndung'u, Andrew Kazora Okello, James Githii Mburu and Mr Duncan Otieno Onduru were the front-runners for the commissioner-general post.

"The applications were scrutinised for conformity with the requirements published in the media advertisements, following which the The KRA board now wants any persons with information that can help assess the suitability of the five candidates to write to it before May 31.KRA board approved five candidates for attendance of final interviews," the taxman said.

The board received 30 applications, 28 from men and two from women.

Njiraini who was appointed to the position in March 2012 attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 19, 2017.

