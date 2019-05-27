Unilever launches first solar plant at Kericho tea factory

Unilever's Kericho tea factory will save on power costs after a 619 kWp solar plant was commissioned at the site.

This was through a partnership between Unilever and CrossBoundary Energy which saw the first on-site solar installation for a Unilever facility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With the addition of solar PV to its existing hydroelectric and biomass resources, over 90 per cent of Unilever Tea Kenya’s energy needs will now be met with clean energy.

“Our sustainable living plan defines how Unilever will cut costs, reduce risk and build trust with our stakeholders. Installation of solar at our Kericho operations delivers on our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint and lead in creating a brighter future for our next generations,” Sylvia ten Den, MD of Unilever Tea Kenya said.

CrossBoundary Energy sells power from the solar plant to Unilever via an innovative 15-year power purchase agreement.

Since the system’s installation and testing is complete, Unilever will begin paying for solar electricity, and CrossBoundary Energy will continue to manage and finance future project operations, maintenance, monitoring, and insurance.

“Access to reliable, affordable energy is one of the biggest constraints to business growth in Africa. CrossBoundary is supporting the continent’s leading brands like Unilever to adopt solar solutions across their operations in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Femi Fadugba, Head of Business Development for CrossBoundary Energy said.

In Kericho, the solar PV panels are installed on a rotating mounting structure that tracks the movement of the sun throughout the day, increasing the plant’s power output by 25 percent.

It is the largest commercial single-axis tracking installation in Kenya to date.