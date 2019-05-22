Ride-hailing company Bolt gets new country manager

Ride-hailing firm Bolt, formerly Taxify, has picked Olaoluwa Akinnusi to head their business in Kenya.

He will oversee operations and scale the business across Kenya.

Bolt , was enthusiastic about Akinnusi’s appointment.

“We are very excited to welcome Ola to our team at Bolt. Not only will he bring a tighter focus on customer relationship quality to our sales team, but also be a great role model for our employees, driver partners and riders who come into contact with him,” said Bolt GM for Africa, Karl Aru.

Akinnusi was one of the founding employees at Jumia. He had for the last three years served as their Global Head of Operations & Logistics, where he oversaw supply chain management, operations strategy development, implementation and growth across the seven African countries within his purview.

"Potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the strong brand portfolio, and an attractive international footprint... I look forward to becoming part of the Bolt family and partnering with the team to build the business," said Akinnusi on his appointment.

Akinnusi is a business analysis professional and has also worked as a consultant with a financial advisory firm in Sub-Saharan Africa, with his core focus being corporate and structured finance.

He has gained seven years of managerial experience prior to joining Bolt Kenya.

Bolt is one of the leading transportation platforms in Africa with more than 25 million passengers in over 30 countries globally.