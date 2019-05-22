Motoring firm AA Kenya posts profit

The Automobile Association of Kenya held its Annual General Meeting on Friday where they announced their annual financial results.

Chairman of the association Jinaro Kibet attributed strong governance and management for the overall performance in the previous financial year.

The association champions for road safety with its main objective being to promote and safeguard the interests of its members and of motorists in Kenya generally.

This year’s AGM was marked with pomp and glamour as the motoring giant prepares to celebrate 100 years of service and excellence in motoring service.

Over the years, the Association has grown from just one service of driving school, to provide services to motorists including motor vehicle inspection and valuation, roadside assistance, driver assessment and recruitment, issuing international driving permits, and insurance brokerage among other services.

AA registered an income of Sh620 million and a net profit of Sh65 million.

AA Kenya CEO Francis Theuri, added that the efficient processes included in service delivery propelled the Association’s performance to great heights.

“Our ambition is to drive a high-performance culture, putting the motorist at the heart of AAK, remaining true to our values and our purpose,” said Theuri.